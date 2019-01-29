KZN's new rules 'will promote business and stop illegal trading'

Comply or close shop. That's the stern warning from KwaZulu-Natal economic development, tourism and environmental affairs MEC Sihle Zikalala to illegal traders in the province.

Zikalala has vowed to clamp down on illegal trading and has warned that the days of businesses making roaring trade illegally are over.

The department on Tuesday launched a campaign to root out illegal trading, which included an inspection by Zikalala of some businesses suspected to be trading illegally.

"Illegal trading is coming to an end in KZN. We support businesses that comply with legislation. To put it more bluntly, the days of illegal trading are over," said Zikalala during the official launch of the campaign at the Durban City Hall.