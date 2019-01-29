Limpopo police warn communities to be wary as three people drown

Police in Limpopo have cautioned members of the community to be extra careful when crossing flooded rivers.

This after three people recently lost their lives in separate incidents. In the Letsitele policing area outside Tzaneen, 38-year-old Lucky Mathebula allegedly drowned while fishing with his friend at Constantia farm.

Police spokesperson Colonel Moatshe Ngoepe said they were informed about the incident and responded swiftly. The SAPS Search and Rescue Team was immediately activated and worked tirelessly until the body was retrieved.

"Meanwhile, in the Mokwakwaila policing area outside Tzaneen, the body of 24-year-old Billy Masale Ramokgopa was retrieved after he allegedly slipped into Molototsi river while on his way home with a friend from a local liquor outlet," Ngoepe said.

Police said in another incident, they retrieved the body of 33-year-old Thinavhudzulo Ramadzhiela of Tshitomboni village in the Thohoyandou policing area. Ngoepe said police were summoned to Luvuvhu river by the community after a passerby noticed a body floating in the river.

"Members of the community are advised to be cautious when crossing rivers or dams, especially during this rainy season when the province is experiencing heavy rainfalls."