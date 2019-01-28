Rescue plan for Mthatha Airport.

An appeal has been lodged by the Eastern Cape transport department against a decision by the South African Civil Aviation Authority (Sacaa) to downgrade the status of Mthatha Airport.

On Thursday, Sacaa downgraded the airport, citing shortcomings in the rescue and fire-fighting services as well as the aerodrome emergency management system.

The downgrade means larger aircraft cannot land at the airport until the issues have been resolved.

However, yesterday department spokesperson Khuselwa Rantjie told Sowetan's sister newspaper the Daily Dispatch an appeal had been submitted to the aviation authority.

This was accompanied by a letter requesting that the matter be prioritised "as we need to see to it that economic activity in the region is not disturbed".

Business leaders in the province have expressed grave concern about the impact the downgrade will have on potential investors in the Eastern Cape.

Rantjie said department head Irene Mpolweni would be meeting the aviation team today to re-prioritise the budget to address "all other matters at the airport".

"The department has brought forward all process and aviation matters will be given a priority," Rantjie said.

Responding to the crisis on Friday, Mpolweni announced a host of corrective measures.

These included constructing an emergency centre and resting room for firefighters, building a road, estimated to cost R2m, that would link to the runway to provide access for emergency services, a training facility and a fuel farm.

Some of the improvements would be implemented as early as next month.

Sacaa spokesperson Phindiwe Gwebu yesterday said: "I do know the transport department has given us written communication on the matter.

"Once the corrective action has been submitted, it will need to be approved by our inspectors before anything can be done.

"Not all [corrective action] requires a lot of money. But in this case [Mthatha Airport] it will definitely be a question of the transport department's budget. It will come to that."