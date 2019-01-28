We're bridging the gulf that is dividing our nation

On Friday, I had a breakfast meeting with Jacques van Schoor in Keywest, Krugersdorp. Van Schoor is a devout Christian with a big heart.

We met on Facebook and decided to meet in person. He comes from the advertising world and is well-travelled. He dished out free advice on how to build or increase a following using social media. He has also volunteered to help me promote/market my books.

Two of the issues we also talked about are apartheid and racism. We both agreed that the evil system of apartheid has caused an irreparable damage to black people.

While we were conversing, white people in the restaurant were surprised to see us chatting and laughing.

Van Schoor will be visiting Kagiso soon. He wants to build relations with black people.

This is a step in the right direction. I have no doubt the black community will welcome him with open arms.

Thabile Mange, e-mail