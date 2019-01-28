'EFF government on cards' - Julius Malema calls for divine mediation

EFF leader Julius Malema has appealed to church leaders to pray for the upcoming elections to run smoothly.

Speaking to the congregation at the Apostolic Faith Mission River of Life in Soshanguve, north of Pretoria, yesterday, Malema said there should not be any loss of life in the run-up to the elections.

"We came to church to ask for blessings because we think it is the right thing to do.

"We asked the church to pray for peaceful elections and that there shouldn't be a drop of blood because of the elections.

"People have the right to choose the government of their choice without any form of intimidation," Malema said.