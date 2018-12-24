Manhunt for bakkie driver involved Joseph Mabuza accident

Mpumalanga police have launched a manhunt for the driver of a bakkie which was involved in an accident that killed the spokesperson for the Department of Community Safety and security, Joseph Mabuza on Sunday.

Mabuza who was coming from work at the Lebombo border to Mozambique was involved in a fatal accident on the N4 between Malalane and Komatipoort while on his motorbike.

Mpumalanga police spokesperson Brigadier Leonard Hlathi said the driver of the bakkie disappeared from the accident scene before police arrived.

“The Mpumalanga police are looking for the driver of the vehicle that was involved in an accident that claimed the life of head of communication in the Department of Community Safety, security and liaison.

“Information at our disposal suggests that the fugitive fled the scene after the accident,” said Hlathi.

Transport minister Blade Nzimande has sent condolences to the Mabuza family and the Mpumalanga Provincial Government.

Mpumalanga premier Refilwe Mtsweni said the loss of Mabuza was shocking and hurting to the provincial government.

“We are saddened by the passing of Mr. Joseph Mabuza from the Department of Community Safety, security and liaison. His death has hit us with shock and a great loss to the Provincial government. I’m sending my deepest condolences to his family and colleagues,” said Mtsweni in a statement.