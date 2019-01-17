Motorists helped themselves to food from a truck that overturned on the N6 between Cathcart and Stutterheim in the Eastern Cape on Thursday morning.

Transport spokesperson Unathi Binqose said traffic had been partially affected. “Motorists are going for what is in the truck. Traffic flow has been hindered but it’s not completely closed‚” said Binqose.

A motorist at the scene‚ Richard Judge‚ said police were seen loitering while a crowd looted food items from the truck.

“The police were at the scene and the public were cleaning out the truck. They even allowed a bakkie to reverse against the flow of traffic to load items into the car. I asked the police why they weren’t doing anything and they said there is nothing they can do.”