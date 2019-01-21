Agrizzi on Bosasa: 'We paid many government departments'

Agrizzi said Seopela would request large sums of cash to pay off government officials for information and bribes for lucrative contracts.

“He was able to get people to do things and get information to us... He would tell me who in which department it was for, or for what transaction it was for. It was very broad stroke. I often would request more detail and he would say no,” Agrizzi said.

In one instance, Agrizzi said he gave Seopela up to R500,000 per month between 2008 and 2016 to pay officials at the department of correctional services, where the bulk of Bosasa’s contracts come from. He said this amount increased to R750,000 after Tom Moyane was appointed as the department’s national commissioner.