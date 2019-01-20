Shafted by the Guptas, coal miner community comes together to show beautiful side of SA

When the formerly Gupta-owned mines were placed under business rescue in February last year, staff never knew from one day to the next whether they would be paid. When the salaries stopped coming in October, so too did their pensions and medical aid. Many workers have had to borrow from family members to pay lights and water. There were no presents for the children at Christmas and no books or uniforms at the start of the 2019 school year.

There was jubilation in Blinkpan last week when a group called Project Halo was announced as the preferred buyer for the Optimum and Koornfontein mines, and the hope is that the R3.6-billion deal will be concluded within the next week or two.

“Project Halo was assessed as the best bid on the table, and of course we want to wrap things up as fast as possible so workers can get paid, but unfortunately there is a process that must be followed and certain legal steps must be taken first,” says Louis Klopper, business rescue practitioner for eight Gupta companies (including Optimum and Koornfontein) placed under administration when the major commercial banks distanced themselves from the Guptas.

In a statement issued this week, Project Halo said a priority is to “get the workers to keep their jobs, provide backpay and generally get their morale back again”.

One of the stumbling blocks to wrapping up the deal is an outstanding R2-billion fine imposed by Eskom for the supply of sub-standard coal under previous management. Eskom itself faces dire cash flow problems and wants every rand it can lay its hands on. Optimum was a major supplier of coal to Eskom, but at a price that was below its production costs. Under business rescue, coal that previously went to Eskom was shipped abroad where prices are better. Another priority for Project Halo is to fix the relationship with Eskom and other clients.