Former ministers Malusi Gigaba and Fikile Mbalula both threatened legal challenges to the public protector’s damaging findings against them last year - but‚ at least for now‚ it appears they have not followed through.

The public protector’s office on Monday afternoon confirmed that advocate Busisiwe Mkhwebane had not been served with court papers by either of the former ministers.

"The public protector has not received any court papers from the two former ministers relating to their public announcements that they will take her reports on judicial review‚" her spokesperson‚ Oupa Segalwe‚ told SowetanLIVE.