Ramaphosa must cancel Bosasa contracts: Maimane

The DA has called on president Cyril Ramaphosa to cancel all contracts that government has with controversial facilities management company Bosasa.

This follows the company's former chief operating officer Angelo Agrizzi's testimony at the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture on Wednesday.

Agrizzi testified that he and current Bosasa chairperson Joe Gumede used to take grey security bags full of money to bribe people in exchange for tenders.

He said the company would spend between R4m to R6m every month on bribes.

"Agrizzi’s testimony shone a new light on how totally corrupt the ANC government is and how this corruption spreads far wider than just the Guptas and Jacob Zuma. The relationship between Bosasa and the ANC illustrates how South Africa has been turned into a klepto-state by the ANC," said DA leader Mmusi Maimane.

"Given this truly explosive testimony, I call on President Cyril Ramaphosa to instruct his government to immediately cancel all contracts and tenders with Bosasa, and place a strict moratorium on any new contracts with the company or any of its subsidiaries."