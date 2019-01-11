'The Guptas are loading Manyi's ATM'

The All Africa Decolonisation Congress has accused Mzwanele Manyi of wanting to use money from the controversial Gupta family to fund the party.

The AADC's allegation was made after Manyi on Wednesday joined the African Transformation Movement (ATM).

AADC's acting spokesperson Olebogeng Mokomele yesterday said Manyi raised the funds from the Guptas while he was still president of the congress, launched last month.

But Manyi last night said the allegations were "nonsense and rubbish" and threatened to sue Mokomele.