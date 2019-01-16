State capture inquiry: Angelo Agrizzi drops bombshell evidence against Dudu Myeni

Former SAA chairperson Dudu Myeni is expected to be among the implicated parties at the state capture inquiry as a former senior employee of corruption-linked Bosasa, Angelo Agrizzi, dropped bombshell evidence on Wednesday.

The Zondo Commission of Inquiry, which began its first hearing of the year on Wednesday, heard how evidence given by Agrizzi to the commission's investigators was corroborated and how his life was threatened in the months leading up to his testimony.

Agrizzi, who worked as the chief operating officer at Bosasa until December 2016, told investigators that Dudu Myeni shared confidential information about an NPA investigation into Bosasa, at the Sheraton Hotel in Pretoria.

The commission heard that investigators confirmed that Myeni was staying at the hotel at the time, saying the carpet pattern shown in a picture taken by Agrizzi at the time matched the floors at the Sheraton.