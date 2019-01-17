State capture: Bosasa boss Gavin Watson seen on film with R1m 'bribe' cash

Dramatic footage of cash being counted in the vault of Bosasa boss Gavin Watson was shown at the commission of inquiry investigating state capture on Thursday.

The commission saw damning evidence in a video submitted, and heard how Bosasa kept cash in vaults and delivered them in grey security bags to bribe officials for contracts.

Ex-Bosasa COO Angelo Agrizzi was testifying about a video he presented as part of his evidence which shows Bosasa employee Andries van Tonder taking money from one vault to another vault where company CEO Gavin Watson was.

The video in Watson’s vault showed piles of money stacked up and counted for bribes.

When asked by the head of investigations at the commission, advocate Paul Pretorius, what the money was used for, Agrizzi said: "The use of cash from the safe was predominantly for illegal activities."