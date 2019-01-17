Parent relives his shock discovery at NW institution

One of the parents of four black grade R pupils who were separated from their white classmates at Laerskool Schweizer-Reneke in North West last week, said he was troubled by the seating arrangement when he brought his son to class.

Thabiso Maholwane yesterday said his son was the last to enter the classroom on the day the schools opened last Wednesday.

"When I entered the classroom, I saw black pupils sitting at an isolated table and the setup was completed by my child," Maholwane said.

He said as a concerned parent, he asked the class teacher for an explanation about the setup in the class.

"She said it was a 'temporary thing'. She told me she wanted black pupils to get used to their new setting on their first day of school and that she will ultimately join them with 'other' pupils."

He was speaking for the first time about the incident after North West education MEC Sello Lehari called parents into a meeting yesterday.

Lehari said both parents and their children will receive counselling. Residents in Schweizer-Reneke ran amok last week after a picture showing black children separated from their white classmates went viral on social media.

Maholwane said: "I felt that she was discriminating against black children. I felt bad ... taking my child there I thought his rights would be protected but after seeing that setup, I felt otherwise."

Lehari has since pleaded with all parents to bring their children back to school.

"I have commissioned an investigation and your children are safe here, please bring back your children to school," he pleaded with parents.