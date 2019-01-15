Police investigate assault at Kimberley Boys' High orientation camp.

Police are investigating allegations of assault at Kimberley Boys' High School in the Northern Cape.

This comes after criminal charges were filed against matric pupils following the school's annual orientation camp.

Police spokesperson Brig Mohale Ramatseba said on Tuesday that parents of a 13-year-old boy opened a common-assault case at the Barkly West police station.

The pupil said he was assaulted during a school trip at a resort in Barkly West on January 9 2019.

"No arrests have been made and the matter is being investigated‚" Ramatseba said.

Details are sketchy at this stage.

The school's old boys' union referred TimesLIVE to the department of education where spokesperson Lehuma Ntuane said it was aware of the allegation.