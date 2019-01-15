Another North West school rocked by allegations of racism

The North West department of education has sent a task team to Hoërskool Stilfontein to investigate allegations of racism.

"They [pupils] allege that in most cases when white learners have failed‚ they are being progressed‚ but the same thing is not done when it comes to the black learners. When they fail‚ they fail‚" department of education spokesperson Freddy Sepeng told SowetanLIVE on Tuesday.

Sepeng said pupils barricaded the school gates last week Friday. He said several parents had rallied behind the pupils.