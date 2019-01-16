Why world needs a fairer ICC

The credibility of the International Criminal Court was dealt another blow yesterday with the acquittal of former Ivory Coast president Laurent Gbagbo.

The former head of state, and a close ally of South Africa during president Thabo Mbeki's era, has been jailed in The Hague ever since he was controversially snatched from the west African nation by French-backed United Nation forces almost a decade ago.

Gbagbo was the first former head of state to stand trial at the ICC on charges of crimes against humanity. He was accused of being behind the violence that erupted in Ivory Coast in 2010, leaving over 3,000 people dead, after a disputed election in which Alassane Ouattara, a firm favourite of the former colonial ruler France, was declared the winner.

Despite demands from African nations, and their allies around the world, that the ICC act fairly by also charging those accused of violence from Ouattara's side, only Gbagbo and one of his supporters were prosecuted. Hence began the suspicion, which has clearly become prevalent that the ICC was not interested in justice - but rather in punishing African heads of state not favoured by powerful western powers.