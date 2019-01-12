Eight new senior appointments at cash-strapped Eskom

Despite putting at least ten senior executives under the axe in a bid to trim employees and minimise its bloated top management, Eskom has appointed eight executives and senior managers to a new operations team.

According to an internal memorandum seen by Sowetan, the eight appointments were made in high-paying posts such as group executives, general managers and chief officers.

The operations team consists of the following executive appointments: Segomoco Scheppers as group executive for transmission; Lindi Mthombeni as acting group executive for distribution; and Andrew Etzinger as acting group executive for generation.