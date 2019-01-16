Dead serious: Your granite kitchen tops may have come from a grave

Police have asked people to be on the lookout for suspects who have violated a grave - and to be aware that granite kitchen countertops sold from unaccredited sellers may have come from a Free State graveyard.

A family from Odendaalsrus was shocked to find their loved one's grave had been tampered with when they went to pay their respects on January 1.

Mahlomola Paulus Hantsi's final resting place was left without a granite top, which covered the length of the grave. The robbers had left only the headstone intact.

The family had last visited the grave on September 15 and said it was undamaged, leading them to believe the robbery was recent.

The total cost of the granite stolen was R8,000.