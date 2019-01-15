Forward-thinking drives Seokane

Jazz trumpeter and businessman Moses Seokane has expanded his horizons beyond recording albums and performing in live shows.

Seokane, who is a member of international jazz group Sankomota, has opened a hospitality establishment in his hometown of Jericho, North West.

His biggest wish is to help turn Jericho, near Brits, into a tourism hub.

Seokane's restaurant, Villa de Sankomota, already is a breath of fresh air in his area, dishing out good food and jazz.

The restaurant includes a cigar lounge and performance stage.

"When I built this place I was looking at a place that will preserve the Sankomota legacy and keep art as well as music alive," Seokane said about his business plan.

Moreover, he's excited about the job opportunities his eight-month-old establishment has created.

"Apart from work, the place also gives young people a platform to perform."

Seokane now employs 16 young people at the restaurant and he is looking to employ more when his chisa nyama opens to mark Villa's first anniversary.

Seokane has big plans; he also plans to open a five star lodge with a spa by the end of the year.