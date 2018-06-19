Slimy stuff found in Liqui-Fruit raises eyebrows

An investigation is under way after a Johannesburg man shared a video clip of what looked like a floating mass of fungus or intestines floating inside a box of Liqui-Fruit juice.

Curious to establish what the lumpy, cream and grey matter was inside the Berry Blaze flavoured drink, he cut open the packaging while recording a video of his find.

The moist mass was floating on what was meant to be a smooth fruit juice blend inside a sealed box.

"It's like some kind of fungus - soft but with no smell at all," said the man, asking not to be named.

"I won't be buying this brand again."

In the video, he scoops the clumpy substance out using a fork and placing it on a chopping board. Scores of people commented on his post, some sceptical and others inquiring.

He was asked to show photographs of the packaging, which showed the product was not past its expiry date.

"We have been in direct contact with this consumer, and the sample of the product in question is being collected today to be investigated/tested in an external laboratory," said Pioneer Foods, commenting on its juice brand.

"We have already conducted tests at our factory on the retention sample, and these did not confirm the presence of any foreign object(s).

"We will be in a better position to comment once the product itself has been tested."

As the post went viral on social media, another person also reported finding a suspicious matter in another brand of juice.

"I consumed the juice and I happened to be painting that day," he said on Facebook. "I wanted to use the container, when I opened it, that's what I got inside. These juices are not safe at all."

On its website, Liqui-Fruit guarantees the safety of its products. "The juice is pasteurised at high temperatures to eliminate any harmful organisms that could cause spoilage. Excess oxygen is then removed as oxidation can cause bacteria to multiply."

Products are tested and go through a number of quality checks before they are placed on the shelves to be sold, it stated.