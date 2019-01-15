Jeremy Maggs the new boss of eNCA newsroom

Seasoned broadcaster Jeremy Maggs has been appointed acting editor-in-chief for eNCA.

His afternoon slot between 1 and 3pm will be taken over by Cathy Mohlahlana.

Maggs said: “I am very pleased that I can hand the lunchtimes over to Cathy, who is one of the young stars in a very talented line-up of anchors. This will give me an opportunity to focus on the business of running a dynamic and demanding newsroom.”

Maggs will, however, continue to anchor his weekly Maggs on Media programme and be available for key news events. Vuyo Mvoko, who has been hosting News Night between 6pm and 8pm, has been given the political editor position while former Pretoria News sports journalist Vata Ngobeni joins the news channel as a sports editor.

The new appointments are effective as from Monday January 14.