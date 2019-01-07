WATCH | Rat eats salad on fresh food counter at Food Lover's Market

Food Lover's Market management is investigating a rodent problem after a video of a rat eating fresh food at one of its stores surfaced on social media.

In the video posted on Facebook by Sipho Ndhlovu, a rat is seen eating food on display at the Diepkloof, Soweto, branch.

The food is covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.

A few seconds later, an employee is seen taking away the bowl of food, with the rat on top.