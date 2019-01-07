WATCH | Rat eats salad on fresh food counter at Food Lover's Market
Food Lover's Market management is investigating a rodent problem after a video of a rat eating fresh food at one of its stores surfaced on social media.
In the video posted on Facebook by Sipho Ndhlovu, a rat is seen eating food on display at the Diepkloof, Soweto, branch.
The food is covered with plastic in the store’s fresh food section.
A few seconds later, an employee is seen taking away the bowl of food, with the rat on top.
Food Lover's Market management said in a statement on January 6 2019 that it was aware of the video posted from Diepkloof Square.
“We view the matter in a serious light and have launched an investigation to establish the source of the rodent problem. In the meanwhile, we can say we have a health and safety inspectorate that does regular investigation and the last inspection took place in November,” the statement read.
It further stated that the store was contracted to the pest control company, Rentokil, which did regular inspections and provided the necessary services regarding rodent and pest control.
Daisy Matlou sparked a debate about the hygiene standards at Food Lovers with her Twitter thread:
@FoodLoversMkt in Diepkloof Square, The #Rat was having #Buffet day light with customers saying " rat its not even afraid of people" another comment "we eat s**t here @FoodLoversMkt.— Daisy Matlou (@daisy_matlou) January 6, 2019
Can #FootLoversMarket tell us why we must share food with Rats? #HealthRisk pic.twitter.com/BGiPk14NCO
Matlhole Losaba demanded that Food Lover's Market, "own up to the pest problem" and temporarily close the Diepkloof Square store to eradicate the problem and do a major clean-up. Losaba also suggested the retailer should "implore community to stop dumping next to square and get Pikitup to do their share."
Several customers complained about problems ensuring the freshness of food sold at the company's stores:
Food lovers market Jabulani is just as guilty. I bought minced meat and stewing beef which after eating my whole family ended up witj diarrhoea. Their service is also quite bad because the cashiers and security staff are very rude. #FoodLoversMarket— Mamakhe (@KunjuzwaMpahlwa) January 7, 2019
@FoodLoversMkt bought this yesterday 27th Dec. For my grandson's birthday. While eating this it was stale and then looked underneath... Saw the #mould #foodloversmarket ugh!!! pic.twitter.com/kZCOxONqeA— Bambler (@Bambler6) December 28, 2018