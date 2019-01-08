A baby born at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday January 8 has been given the name 'Khongolose' - a colloquial Zulu term for the African National Congress – on the 107th anniversary of the party’s founding.

Proud parents Mpumelelo and Nosipho Dlamini welcomed the bouncing baby boy‚ Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini‚ into the world.

"The isiZulu word Siko means culture in English‚” his mother Nosipho said‚ speaking during a visit by the ANC Women's League’s Bathabile Dlamini to the maternity ward.

The young mother said she was delighted by the ANCWL visit‚ adding that it would make the birth day of her son more memorable.

The Dlaminis were one of three couples whose babies were also born on Tuesday and who received gifts from ANCWL.

Dlamini said that the babies had been born on an auspicious day. “This day is very important in the life of every South African that is committed to prosperity‚ non-sexism‚ non-racialism. We want these babies to know that they are very special and very important‚” she said.