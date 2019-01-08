January 8 baby named 'Khongolose' after the ANC
A baby born at Durban's Addington Hospital on Tuesday January 8 has been given the name 'Khongolose' - a colloquial Zulu term for the African National Congress – on the 107th anniversary of the party’s founding.
Proud parents Mpumelelo and Nosipho Dlamini welcomed the bouncing baby boy‚ Siko Luka Khongolose Dlamini‚ into the world.
"The isiZulu word Siko means culture in English‚” his mother Nosipho said‚ speaking during a visit by the ANC Women's League’s Bathabile Dlamini to the maternity ward.
The young mother said she was delighted by the ANCWL visit‚ adding that it would make the birth day of her son more memorable.
The Dlaminis were one of three couples whose babies were also born on Tuesday and who received gifts from ANCWL.
Dlamini said that the babies had been born on an auspicious day. “This day is very important in the life of every South African that is committed to prosperity‚ non-sexism‚ non-racialism. We want these babies to know that they are very special and very important‚” she said.
#PEOPLESMANIFESTO LAUNCH— #ANC107 (@MYANC) January 8, 2019
ANC President Cde @CyrilRamaphosa engages informal traders at the Pinetown Taxi Rank, eThekwini, this morning ahead of #ANC107 Celebrations to be held on Saturday, 12th January 2019 at Moses Mabhida Stadium. pic.twitter.com/EysGbgEXxR
Meanwhile‚ Qaanitah Hunter reports it’s been a busy day for ANC and party and state president Cyril Ramaphosa as he marks the party's 107th birthday celebration.
He started with a blitz in Pinetown‚ followed by a church service in the Durban CBD.
Ramaphosa has laid a wreath at the gravesite of the founding president of the ANC‚ John Langalibalele Dube.
The president interacted with supporters in an effort to mobilise people to come to the main rally on Saturday at the Moses Mabhida stadium.
Addressing a mini-rally in Ohlange on Tuesday afternoon‚ Ramaphosa assured the crowd that he has a good relationship with his predecessor‚ Jacob Zuma.
#ANC107 Former president Jacob Zuma is next to his successor. He got a loud applause from the crowd. pic.twitter.com/9iNw049w5f— Qaanitah Hunter (@QaanitahHunter) January 8, 2019