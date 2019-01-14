S Mag

Minnie Dlamini, Martin Lawrence & AKA: see what your fave celebs got up to this weekend

By S Mag - 14 January 2019 - 11:28
Minnie Dlamini having fun in the Maldives
Image: Instagram/minniedlamini

It's the third week of the new year and by now everyone has had a chance to ease back into work and start getting things done.

If you're one of the (very) few that are still enjoying January like it's Dezemba then you are not the only one. Some celebrities are still on holiday while others have just started theirs.

Here's some of what your faves got up to:

Perfect day in Johannesburg 🇿🇦

Presenter and personality Minnie Dlamini Jones made the most of yesterday's hot weather in Joburg.  Mrs Jones looked to be having a great time while swimming with a friend. 

Feel it, it is here! The much anticipated Bad Boys 3 movie is set to start shooting this week. In honour of the iconic film, main actors Martin Lawrence and Will Smith sat down to reminisce while watching Bad Boys 1 & 2 this weekend.  

Don’t call me 🚫📞 I’ll call you 🤙🏼

AKA seems to have worked the whole festive season, having done a number of shows throughout December.  Which is probably why he has now taken time off in what looks like a picturesque location.   

Mafikizolo star Nhlanhla Nciza showed off her new look to the world sporting some blue locks, which we got to see while she was dotting over a little bundle of joy.

The Duo on a Sunday Recalibration✨

Easy like Sunday morning, mother and daughter duo Willow and Jada-Pinkett Smith bonded by the beach, sharing this cute snap of their QT.  Perhaps here, they will find some ideas for their next 'Red Table Talk' episode.

