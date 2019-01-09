Mzwanele Manyi finds new political home at the ATM
Are you wondering where former Gupta associate Mzwanele Manyi's next pay cheque will come from? Well, those close to him claim he is headed for the ATM.
Not the automated teller machine, but the African Transformation Movement - a party formed by disgruntled supporters of former president Jacob Zuma. Insiders said Manyi would today announce the ATM as his new home following his announcement that he is leaving the ANC.
Manyi is a member of the Bantu Church of Christ whose leaders are among the founders of the ATM. The leader of the church is Bishop John Bolana, a close friend of Zuma's.
A source said: "Initially [Manyi] wanted to start his own party. He was however convinced to join the ATM. The intention is to collapse all RET [radical economic transformation] organisations and put them all under one roof."
The ATM party has been setting up structures in provinces for the better part of last year.
Called for comment yesterday, Manyi said he could not "confirm or deny" that he is joining the ATM. "There are many speculations. Some are saying I am joining the EFF while others are saying I am forming a new party ... that is why I advise you to come to the press conference tomorrow [today] where I will tell you exactly; when I confirm everything."
Manyi is due to make the formal announcement at a press briefing in Braamfontein, Johannesburg, today.
Not all so-called RET forces seem to the happy with Manyi joining the ATM. Black First Land First (BLF) leader Andile Mngxitama on Sunday took to Twitter and lambasted church leaders for being involved in politics.
"We need bishops to be above politics and not compete with politicians or set up proxy political parties. We need to be able to call upon the church to assist with spiritual needs of the people. The church turned into politicians is a bad idea," he wrote.