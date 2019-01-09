Mzwanele Manyi finds new political home at the ATM

Are you wondering where former Gupta associate Mzwanele Manyi's next pay cheque will come from? Well, those close to him claim he is headed for the ATM.

Not the automated teller machine, but the African Transformation Movement - a party formed by disgruntled supporters of former president Jacob Zuma. Insiders said Manyi would today announce the ATM as his new home following his announcement that he is leaving the ANC.

Manyi is a member of the Bantu Church of Christ whose leaders are among the founders of the ATM. The leader of the church is Bishop John Bolana, a close friend of Zuma's.

A source said: "Initially [Manyi] wanted to start his own party. He was however convinced to join the ATM. The intention is to collapse all RET [radical economic transformation] organisations and put them all under one roof."