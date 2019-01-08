SA's Dr Phil, David Molapo's marriage falls apart

The marriage of golden couple Dr David Molapo and his wife Mamikie has hit rock bottom.

In an exclusive interview with Sowetan yesterday, the popular motivational speaker and businessman revealed that he was embroiled in a nasty love triangle that has led to his girlfriend Faith Ntshongwe seeking a protection order from Mamikie.

The Molapos, who have been married for 31 years, were the exemplary couple, even conducting seminars on marriage through their I Can foundation. It was founded by David to inspire and motivate thousands with messages of hope and success, including in marriages.

He is also an accomplished author of Growing Up Spiritually and If You Are Not Growing, You Are Dying.

But things have soured so much at home that the couple has been sleeping in separate rooms. By his admission, David, 55, has since fallen in love with another woman.

A source close to Mamikie, 57, told Sowetan that Ntshongwe, 32, obtained a protection order against Mamikie after she allegedly harassed her several times.

The protection order, seen by Sowetan, indicated that Ntshongwe approached the court fearing for her life.

She alleged that Mamikie stalked, verbally abused and cursed her. She said Mamikie went as far as allegedly bribing a child at Ntshongwe's complex to gain access after failed attempts.

David said his marriage had its own challenges for the past seven years.