Ex-beauty king Paul Phume in ugly family spat

Former Mr SA and now businessman Paul Phume has painted a gloomy picture of family squabbles that, he alleges, have the potential to collapse his marriage.

This he did in his application for a protection order against his nephew David Phume at the Randburg Magistrate's Court in February this year.

Paul alleged that David assaulted his brother, musician and priest Victor Phume [David's father] at a church service in front of congregants.

The model also alleged that later on the same day, David publicly accosted and intimidated his 91-year-old mother Christina Phume [David's grandmother] outside the church building.

Paul also alleged that David sent pictures of burning heads to his family and a text message foretelling Christina's death. He also alleged that David has insulted his wife Tshiamo, lied to her and attempted to poison her and his in-laws.

"David falsely stated that I uttered extremely serious allegations about my in-laws, which I am certain David has done in an attempt to destroy my marriage and my relationship with my in-laws.

"Even after having contact with my wife, David approached a family friend and has stated that I supposedly uttered extremely serious allegations about my in-laws, which is completely untrue," Paul stated in his affidavit.

He couldn't be reached for comment at the time of going to press and also did not respond to messages sent to his phone and office.

David, also a businessman, confirmed Paul applied for a protection order against him but that it was dismissed after he successfully opposed it.