Wits, Chiefs fixture too tight to call

With Bidvest Wits having handed Kaizer Chiefs their biggest defeat this season, coach Gavin Hunt acknowledges that a repeat result is highly unlikely.

It was back in August when Wits handed Amakhosi a 3-1 thumping during the early days of the doomed tenure of Giovanni Solinas.

Chiefs have never really found their stride this season hence the unprecedented mid-season coaching change.

Ernst Middendorp has since taken charge of the Glamour Boys and it is expected that he will whip the players into shape.

Wits will face a completely different Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), said Hunt.