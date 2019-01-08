Wits, Chiefs fixture too tight to call
With Bidvest Wits having handed Kaizer Chiefs their biggest defeat this season, coach Gavin Hunt acknowledges that a repeat result is highly unlikely.
It was back in August when Wits handed Amakhosi a 3-1 thumping during the early days of the doomed tenure of Giovanni Solinas.
Chiefs have never really found their stride this season hence the unprecedented mid-season coaching change.
Ernst Middendorp has since taken charge of the Glamour Boys and it is expected that he will whip the players into shape.
Wits will face a completely different Chiefs at the Bidvest Stadium tomorrow (7.30pm), said Hunt.
"Ernst is an experienced guy so he knows his story. We are expecting a big fight from them so we have to be up for a battle.
"Of course they are under pressure. They are the biggest club in the country and haven't won in a long time."
Wits go into the clash high on confidence after their 2-1 come-from-behind win over Free State Stars. Chiefs on the other hand will still be feeling the sting of their 2-1 loss to Mamelodi Sundowns at the weekend.
Coach Pitso Mosimane has already singled out Wits as title favourites due to their form and nonparticipation in CAF competitions.
The university outfit are the league leaders with 33 points from 16 games while Chiefs have dropped down to eighth with 21 points from the same number of games.
With Mosimane and others seeing Wits as the team to beat in the race for glory, Hunt said he was not thinking too far ahead.
"We take each game at a time. In fact, I focus on each half as it comes, so we are not getting too far ahead of ourselves.
"We just look forward. We don't look behind. The results that we got in the past are behind us and we are looking to the next one."
When the two sides met earlier in the season, Deon Hotto, Terrence Dzvukamanja and Gift Motupa were on the score sheet for the Clever Boys, while Leonardo Castro scored for Chiefs.