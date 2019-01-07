Security guard stripped naked for being drunk at work

A Bronkhorstspruit security guard was stripped down to his underwear and forced to walk 3km in the rain after his supervisor caught him sleeping on the job.

Charlie Mabuza, 36, a security guard at GEW Secure Security in the town east of Pretoria, told Sowetan of his humiliation after his supervisor instructed him to take off his uniform before firing him and kicking him off the company's premises on a rainy afternoon on New Year's Day.

Mabuza said this was after he was found to have been sleeping and smelling of liquor while on duty at a factory in Ekandustria, near Ekangala township.

"My supervisor found me sleeping. He then called for back-up and for someone to come and relieve me from my post before he breathalysed me," Mabuza said.

He said he was breathalysed twice and was found to have been over the limit on both occasions.

"He tested me at the post and then again at the office. After that he told me to take off my uniform and handed it in because I was fired," he said.

Mabuza said he pleaded with his supervisor that he did not have any clothes to change into and that it was raining heavily.

"My supervisor didn't care and told me to leave," he said.

With his pleas falling on deaf ears, Mabuza had to step out into the rain, on the street and strangers greeted him with their phone cameras.