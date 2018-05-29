A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of two girls at the Stella High School hostel in the North West‚ police said on Tuesday.

The youth‚ who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims‚ will spend the next two months behind bars as police investigations continue.

Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the youngster appeared in court on Monday and his case was postponed to August 6. The suspect is yet to plead.

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the deaths of Marna Engelbrecht‚ 17‚ and Sharnelle Hough‚ 16. Their lifeless bodies were found on Saturday at the Stella High School hostel.