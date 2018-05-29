Youngster arrested for Stella High hostel murder to remain behind bars
A 19-year-old man has appeared in the Vryburg Magistrate’s Court in connection with the murder of two girls at the Stella High School hostel in the North West‚ police said on Tuesday.
The youth‚ who is believed to be an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims‚ will spend the next two months behind bars as police investigations continue.
Lieutenant Colonel Amanda Funani said the youngster appeared in court on Monday and his case was postponed to August 6. The suspect is yet to plead.
Police are still investigating the circumstances around the deaths of Marna Engelbrecht‚ 17‚ and Sharnelle Hough‚ 16. Their lifeless bodies were found on Saturday at the Stella High School hostel.
“According to information received the two girls were alone in the girls' hostel‚” said Funani.
“The bodies of the pair were discovered by the hostel matron. First the matron found the body of the 17-year-old hanging from the rails of the staircase in the hostel. She alerted the school management and the police were summoned.
“Upon investigation‚ the police discovered the second body with a string around her neck at the hostel's bathroom.”
The suspect was arrested shortly afterwards.