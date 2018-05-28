The South African National Civic Organisation (Sanco) in the North West have questioned how a culprit gained access to a girls' hostel to commit a double murder‚ when there was supposed to be 24-hour security at the premises.

The organisation has expressed shock at the murder of two Stella High School teenage girls who were found hanged in their school hostel. “We need answers as to why nobody heard any commotion or realised that something was amiss until the bodies were discovered‚” Sanco's provincial chairperson Paul Sebegoe emphasised.

“We condemn in the strongest terms possible the heinous and ghastly acts‚ and trust that the arrested suspect will be denied bail. He should face the wrath of the law if he is found to be responsible for the outrageous murders which have sent a shockwave across the country‚” said Sebegoe.