'Paralysed by fear': Victims of Midrand robbery find support on social media

"I am paralysed by fear and not sure how I will cope going forward. I wish criminals knew the exact impact of their actions on their victims, the trauma we are left with."

These are the words of a Johannesburg beauty therapist who is among numerous South Africans who are sharing their stories of being caught up in one of South Africa’s many random violent crimes.

Beautician @blueviolettt was one of the victims of a recent robbery that took place at the Engen garage at Midway Mews in Midrand. She said it occurred at around 8.50pm on Tuesday, the first day of the new year.

“That was the longest 5+- min of my life. We had no control of what could potentially happen to us,” she tweeted. “At one point the one guy shouted at me to get of the floor so that people outside wouldn’t notice what was happening inside the store ... I am so traumatised.”