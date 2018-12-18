Police have shed more light on how four people were caught during a gruesome house robbery which claimed the life of a 79-year-old man in Cape Town.

The incident happened in the suburb of Milnerton on Saturday‚ said Capt FC van Wyk.

He said the gang of four‚ which included a woman‚ entered the man's home‚ tied him up and started suffocating him.

"Police were alerted by neighbours after hearing strange noises coming from the house‚" said Van Wyk. Their swift response "led to the arrest of the suspects who were still on the premises" and their vehicle was searched.

"Knives and a toy firearm were found. The suspects‚ two of whom are 17‚ one 23 and the woman of 30‚ will face murder and robbery charges. Unfortunately‚ the victim succumbed to injuries‚" he added.

One of the suspects was wearing a police reflector jacket.