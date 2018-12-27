There was certainly no shortage of drama in SA rugby in 2018 and below are some of the controversies that dominated the headlines this year.

1) Allister Coetzee’s letter to SA Rugby

Former Springbok coach Allister Coetzee was a dead man walking after the Boks’ 38-3 loss to Ireland in November 2017.

SA Rugby hierarchy wanted him out but they made no move until the tour was done.

Despite rumours through December and January that Rassie Erasmus‚ director of rugby at SA Rugby‚ was set to take over‚ nothing official came from the decision-makers.

And then a letter Coetzee sent to chief executive Jurie Roux was leaked to the media‚ which confirmed the speculation.

In his understandably myopic view of his tenure‚ Coetzee railed against Erasmus‚ Roux‚ the establishment‚ the media and just about everything else as reasons for his failure.