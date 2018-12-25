Social media fundi takes fine dining back to African roots

Themba Gwejela grew up in Peddie, an Eastern Cape town you might easily pass in the blink of an eye – but his culinary creations under the banner of Mr Gwej’s Kitchen are worth a longer look.

For the past four years, Gwejela has been running his own marketing agency – yet his love for cooking had always been his passion. Having noticed huge demand on social media for the food he often cooked for himself, he decided to create an intimate setting for others to enjoy his tasty treats.

“Food is personal, so I want to keep the personal elements of it. And I also think that taking it into a much bigger setting or offering would make it feel like work or a chore,” he says about why he chooses to prepare meals in his own home for a maximum of eight people.

By adding a modern twist to traditional dishes, Gwejela creates recipes with an experimental kick. Dining at Mr Gwej’s Kitchen will take place at his home in Fourways, Johannesburg, from September to November this year. He plans to launch Mr Gwej’s Kitchen as a restaurant in March 2019 to keep offering an intimate dining experience.