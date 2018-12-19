We'll see you in court, EFF tells Sanef

The South African National Editors' Forum (Sanef) has laid charges against the Economic Freedom Fighters with the Equality Court. The charges follow what the organisation says has been “a barrage of abusive and dangerous threats against journalists”.

Sanef says EFF leader Julius Malema’s continued verbal tirade against journalists is endangering the lives of journalists. “SANEF has approached the court in defense of media freedom and seeking protection of journalists against sustained intimidation and threats against journalists by EFF leader Julius Malema and his supporters,” Sanef said in a statement.

The EFF responded to the complaint filed by Sanef saying it will defend itself in court.

“We repeat, without any fear of contradiction, that Peter Bruce, Max du Preez, Ranjeni Munusamy, Ferial Haffajee, Karima Brown, Pierre de Vos, Palesa Morudu, and Nomboniso Gasa, are the Ramaphosa's Defence Force; engaged in a campaign, through their positions in the media, to discredit and undermine any opposition to him and Pravin Gordhan. They are a coordinated Pravin Gordhan media gang, with objectives of protecting the establishment,” party spokesperson Mbuyiseni Ndlozi said.

Ndlozi denied that any of the EFF party leaders had ever published the physical addresses of journalists. He said “No leader or structure of the EFF has ever called on violence with the media or journalists. No leader of the EFF has even called on any journalist’s house address to be published.”