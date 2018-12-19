A Jeffreys Bay woman is due to appear in court after she allegedly conned stokvel members out of more than R90‚000‚ said Eastern Cape police.

According to Sgt Majola Nkohli‚ members of the stokvel had met monthly and handed over their contributions to the woman‚ who was the stokvel's treasurer.

"On Friday‚ December 14 2018‚ one of the stokvel club members opened a case of theft after he and other members realised that the stokvel treasurer did not make any deposits into the club account for the past 11 months. The missing amount is estimated to be around R91‚690‚" said Nkohli.

Police‚ however‚ found that the suspect's husband had opened a case reporting his wife - the stokvel treasurer - as being missing.

The missing person's case was opened on December 11.

"On Monday‚ December 17 2018‚ the 38-year-old suspect reported at Graaff Reinet police station‚ where she gave reasons for her questionable 'disappearance'. Two days later police arrested her. She is due to appear at the Humansdorp Magistrate’s Court on Thursday on charges of theft‚" said Nkohli.

To avoid similar incidents‚ Nkohli advised stokvel members to use electronic banking methods or to deposit their monthly contributions into the club account personally rather than rely on a club treasurer or one member to deposit all of the contributions.