How Lerato Mema juggles pots and parts

On Sunday, colourful dining chairs and tables were spread around a park next to her home under gazebos, with stalls built up around.

"It all started in my grandmother's kitchen, where I developed a love for cooking traditional food as my mom and grandmother made family feasts every Sunday after church," she recalled.

"Last year, I decided to register my own catering company and hosted my first big event at a park two streets away from home. The support I got was overwhelming and I started hosting [it] quarterly."

Mema learnt how to cook when she was 16. She would watch cooking channels and experiment with food in the fridge to make her first unique meals.

"I grew up as a normal child who watched other children play because my grandmother was strict enough to lock the gates after school. So I had to find something that would make me love being inside the house and keep me busy."

Mema said every time she cooked she would call people to come taste and when the plates got wiped clean, she knew she had done well.

"Today that locked gate helped me to stay grounded and master my studies and my cooking hobby that has become a business," she said.

Mema is currently studying towards her degree in financial management after graduating with a diploma in business management.