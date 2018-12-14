Mokoena failed matric twice but never gave up, now owns profitable floral shop

Sechaba Mokoena failed his matric twice but never gave up on his dream to succeed as a businessman.

Mokoena, 29, from Diepkloof, Soweto, is now living proof that perseverance does pay.

He is an IT specialist by day, and owns a successful and profitable floral shop in Randburg, northern Johannesburg, which sells long-life flowers online.

His business, Rosabela Garden, couriers classy long-life roses and protea flowers to companies, weddings, corporate events and parties for individual businesses nationwide.

He said despite failing his matric in 2009 and 2010, he never lost hope of succeeding in life. “I knew I had to pull my socks up because I was from a child-headed household and I had to support my three siblings,” said Mokoena.

He said he took courage and went back to school after failing twice and pushed himself to rewrite until he passed.

He said he was failing because he could not cope with all the responsibilities – but he finally gave it his best shot.

“I then went further by studying for a diploma in information technology at Ridgefield Institute and got a job as an IT technician,” he said.

He grew up living with his father after his parents separated when he was young.