City of Gold littered with rubbish

The City of Johannesburg is struggling to deal with piles of filth that have recently become a common feature alongside streets in the city centre, Hillbrow, Berea and Yeoville.

Yesterday, the city released its crime statistics which showed improvement in the fight against crime, but the filth in the streets remains a big challenge for Pikitup, a city entity responsible for keeping the streets clean.

Around lunch-time yesterday, most parts of Hillbrow had piles of garbage on most street corners, posing a serious health hazard. Informal traders in the area blamed Pikitup trucks for failing to collect the rubbish.

"I sell fruit every day. It is tough. As you [can] see, when the garbage is not picked up by the trucks, the customers do not buy my fruit. It is a sad story," said an informal trader.