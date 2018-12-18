Joburg releases November crime statistics
A Johannesburg Metro Police Department instructor has been arrested after demanding sexual favours from a female officer who attended an in-service training course.
This was revealed in the crime statistics for November released by JMPD chief David Tembe.
In his report, Tembe said the instructor offered the female officer extra lessons on condition she booked for the two of them at a bed and breakfast guest house.
“The female officer reported the matter to the director of the academy who informed the chief of police. The chief immediately informed the director of internal affairs and a sting operation was set up and the instructor was arrested on November 2. The driver training instructor received bail on December 13 2018,” said Tembe.
Other highlights of the arrests was the closure of the Supremacy of God Church of All Nations in Yeoville which was operating without a compliance certificate from the city. The church was closed down by the JMPD due to nonstop complaints that were lodged with the city manager and mayor’s office.
During Operation Buya Mthetho, the JMPD K9 unit together with crime intelligence arrested one person for being in possession of explosives in the Roodepoort CBD. Among the items seized were 99 powergel blasting catridges, 15 electric detonators and 63 metres of detonating fuse.
Officers also removed 503 illegal structures and a total of 5084 illegal posters on the streets.
A man was arrested on November 4 after being found with stolen goods on Kindon Road in Southdale. JMPD officers also recovered household appliances from a truck which had been hijacked in Hammanskraal with an estimated R800,000.
More than 800 people were arrested in November for driving under the influence of alcohol.
JMPD officers also arrested 36 people for public violence, 40 undocumented persons, 13 for reckless and negligent driving and 10 for drug-related crimes.
Police also recovered 16 firearms, 121 hijacked vehicles and 413kg of drugs.