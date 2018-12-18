Joburg releases November crime statistics.

A Johannesburg Metro Police Department instructor has been arrested after demanding sexual favours from a female officer who attended an in-service training course.

This was revealed in the crime statistics for November released by JMPD chief David Tembe.

In his report, Tembe said the instructor offered the female officer extra lessons on condition she booked for the two of them at a bed and breakfast guest house.

“The female officer reported the matter to the director of the academy who informed the chief of police. The chief immediately informed the director of internal affairs and a sting operation was set up and the instructor was arrested on November 2. The driver training instructor received bail on December 13 2018,” said Tembe.

Other highlights of the arrests was the closure of the Supremacy of God Church of All Nations in Yeoville which was operating without a compliance certificate from the city. The church was closed down by the JMPD due to nonstop complaints that were lodged with the city manager and mayor’s office.