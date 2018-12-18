South Africa

KZN cops on the hunt for hijackers after off-duty officer shot and robbed

By JEFF WICKS - 18 December 2018 - 12:34
An off-duty policeman was shot three times in a hijacking in Mariannhill, near Durban.
Image: 123rf/ Igor Stevanovic

An off-duty policeman is lucky to be alive after he was shot three times in a hijacking in Mariannhill, west of Durban, on Monday.

It is understood that the officer had been sitting in a car when he was accosted by three armed men.

Police spokesperson Col Thembeka Mbele said the men fired shots at the policeman, wounding him in the upper arm.

"The men also robbed him of his service pistol and fled the scene in his vehicle. The injured member was taken to the hospital for medical attention. His car was recovered later in the Zwelibomvu area of KwaNdengezi,” she said.

Mbele said the men were sought by police on charges of hijacking, attempted murder and robbery.

No arrests have been made yet. 

- TMG Digital 

