Medical scheme fraud costs you

Submitting fraudulent claims to your medical scheme or allowing someone else to do so not only robs you and other members of future benefits, but also causes contributions to increase.

Fraud is a big issue for medical schemes as an estimated 5% to 15% of the R160-billion - or at least R10-billion - is being lost to fraud, abuse and wastage each year, according to Dr Katlego Mothudi, the managing director of the Board of Healthcare Funders (BHF), the organisation representing several medical schemes.

At its annual conference this week, the BHF devoted much time to fraud. And the medical scheme regulator, the Council for Medical Schemes (CMS), has devoted its most recent newsletter, CMS News, to the topic as well.

In the newsletter, Dr Jonathan Broomberg, the CEO of Discovery Health, says the medical scheme administrator recovered almost R850-million in fraudulent or inappropriate claims, mainly from medical professionals.

He estimates that some R3.9-billion was saved between 2012 and 2016 as a result of visible fraud investigation and counter-measures the administrator has implemented.