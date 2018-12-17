The body of a man‚ believed to have been in his 40s‚ was found floating in a dam on an estate in Centurion‚ south of Pretoria‚ on Monday morning.

“When ER24 paramedics arrived at the scene shortly after 11am‚ they found SAPS‚ SAPS search and rescue as well as the SAPS divers on the scene. The SAPS divers were busy retrieving the body from the dam.

“Once the body was recovered‚ paramedics found that they could do nothing for the man and he was declared dead at the scene‚” said ER24 spokesperson Ineke van Huyssteen. “The exact circumstances surrounding the incident were not known to our paramedics‚” she added.