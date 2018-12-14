'I have taken the tough decision to close down Ndalo Media' - Khanyi Dhlomo

Here is the full statement by Dhlomo:

After much reflection, I have taken the tough decision to close down Ndalo Media. At this point, my focus is on Ndalo Media's employees and stakeholders who have all made a significant contribution to the business over the years.

Thereafter, my focus will shift to the next chapter which I'll share at the appropriate time. I'm thankful for the opportunity we've had to touch millions of lives through our work and to all who have supported our brands in various ways.

Issued on behalf of Ndalo Media by Vuma Reputation Management