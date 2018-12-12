Salary blues shake Ndalo Media magazine empire

Employees of Ndalo Media, a company owned by businesswoman Khanyi Dhlomo, have not been paid their November salaries.

Problems of late salary payments at Ndalo Media that owns Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines, among others, started in October when staff were paid a few days later after the usual salary date.

Panic set in among the workers when they received an e-mail from Dhlomo informing them that November salaries would also be paid late but she assured them that the issues would be resolved.

Sowetan has learnt from sources that the situation was so bad that a lot of staff members had not been coming to work because they cannot afford petrol and transport money.

Dhlomo promised that staff would get paid on December 7 instead of November 25, however, they were informed on December 6 that the date for payments would be pushed further.

Freelancers were also not paid.