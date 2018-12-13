Ndalo Media to shut down in January

Ndalo Media will officially shut down on January 31 2019, company owner Khanyi Dhlomo told her employees on Wednesday.

The media company that owns Destiny, Destiny Men and Elle magazines, among others, has been experiencing cash flow issues, even failing to cover certain operational costs in the past few months.

Sowetan reported yesterday, that the company had not paid staff salaries for the month of November.

Dhlomo promised that staff would get paid on December 7 instead of November 25, however, they were informed on December 6 that the date for payments would be pushed further.

Freelancers were also not paid.

On Wednesday, the media mogul confirmed everyone’s worst fears and announced that the company would be shutting down.

“Given just where we are and the various conversations we’ve had, I’ve decided to close down this company effective as of the 31st of January next year [2019],” Dhlomo was heard saying in an audio recording provided to Sowetan by a source.

Sunday World reported in November that Ndalo Media faced liquidation over a R13-million debt allegedly owed to its printers accumulated between 2016 and 2018.

The report said that CTP Printers hauled Ndalo Media to the South Gauteng High Court over the failure to meet its payment obligations.

During this week’s meeting, Dhlomo made it clear to her staff that there was no alternative but to close shop at the end of January.