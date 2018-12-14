Hunter’s launches new campaign to beat the heat

A cider so refreshing, that absolutely nothing is too hot for its rejuvenating powers ... that’s the idea behind the latest campaign from Hunter’s, Africa’s largest and most-loved cider brand (and the second-biggest cider brand in the world).

The new “Nothing’s too hot for Hunter’s” campaign aims to evoke the feeling of being effortlessly cool even in the hottest of experiences. The campaign was launched with a new TV ad, produced by Net#work BBDO earlier this month, and is supported above and below the line with compelling pieces that bring the concept to life. Aptly soundtracked by a modern remix of the Saturday Night Fever classic Disco Inferno, the commercial features a super-cool roller-skating troupe weaving effortlessly around massive flaming obstacles.

Elaborating on the rationale behind the new Hunter’s TV ad, Brad Reilly, executive creative director at Net#work BBDO, says: “Conceptually, the flames are an element we used as a metaphor for a hot situation. The fire is used as a hot backdrop to dial up the cool attitude of the lead actor and how Hunter’s refreshes effortlessly in any situation.”

Shot at the Blue Room, the abandoned Park Station concourse deep underground in central Johannesburg, the commercial brings together celebrated creatives from around the globe. Acclaimed local music video director Tebza Malope, backed by his production company Star Films, collaborated with Hollywood film legend Collin Watkinson (director of Photography) to deliver a film of international standards.

According to Kushilla Thomas, global head: RTDs at Distell: “Hunter’s has been SA’s favourite cider for over 30 years. It’s real. It’s natural; and offers thirst quenching refreshment like no other. As we head into summer, we wanted to strip our message back to create a campaign that’s about a feeling – the feeling of relief, joy and refreshment you get when the heat is on, and you turn to a Hunter’s for that ultimate refreshment.”

View the new TV commercial on the Hunter’s YouTube page.

This article was paid for by Hunter’s.